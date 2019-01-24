Seoul Unveils Photo Evidence of Japan's Threatening Flights

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has disclosed multiple photos to back up its claims that a Japanese maritime patrol aircraft made a threateningly low-altitude, close-range flight toward a Korean warship.The five photos, revealed by the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday, include two images of the Japanese aircraft captured via infrared cameras aboard the South Korean destroyer Daejoyeong, a camcorder clip, and two photos of radar records detecting the Japanese P-3 aircraft’s movements.According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force aircraft flew close to the South Korean destroyer at an altitude of 60 to 70 meters and just 540 meters away near Ieodo reef on Wednesday afternoon.The JCS said crew members on the Daejoyeong sent around 20 warning messages to the Japanese plane that it was flying too close, informing that self-defense measures would be taken if it makes any more approaches.Without giving a response, the Japanese aircraft flew in a circle above the South Korean ship.The South Korean military has revised a responsive self-defense manual since a Japanese P-1 aircraft made a threatening, low-altitude flight toward South Korean destroyer Gwanggaeto in the East Sea last month.It is known the manual stipulates a response to begin with verbal warnings, followed by activation of fire-control radar, warning shots and mobilization of weapons.