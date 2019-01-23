Pompeo: Kim Continues to Assure Trump of Denuclearization Intent

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un continues to assure U.S. President Donald Trump of his intent to denuclearize his country.Pompeo made the remark in an interview with the Fox News on Wednesday.He said “real progress” had been made between the U.S. and the North, adding various bilateral talks are under way. He said he hopes when the two leaders meet for a scheduled second summit late next month, they can make a “substantial step along the way."Pompeo also said he and Trump both knew from the beginning that negotiations with the North would take time.He said the first step of denuclearization is suspending the North’s missile program and the second step is suspending the regime’s nuclear tests, noting the suspensions are still in place.