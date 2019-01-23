LKP Boycotts Assembly Proceedings in Protest over Appointment of NEC Vice Chair

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s main opposition party says it will boycott parliamentary proceedings in protest of President Moon Jae-in’s appointment of a former aide as vice chairman of the country’s election watchdog.Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Floor Leader Na Kyung-won declared the boycott plan at a meeting with reporters on Thursday. She said her party will not cooperate with the presidential office, accusing it of thoroughly ignoring the opposition.Earlier in the day, Moon appointed nominee Jo Hae-ju as vice chairman of the National Election Commission, despite the LKP’s opposition against selecting the former member of his election campaign.Na said with Jo's appointment, the president is sending out a message that future elections will be held in an unfair or illegal manner in favor of the ruling bloc, including general and presidential elections.As part of its protest, the LKP also launched a relay hunger strike at the National Assembly.