Trump Attacks 'Fake News' over N. Korea Progress

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday promoted his planned second summit with North Korea while attacking the media for not acknowledging progress made thus far.Trump tweeted that "The Fake News Media loves saying 'so little happened at my first summit with Kim Jong-un.' Wrong!," referring to the meeting in Singapore in June last year.He said "After 40 years of doing nothing with North Korea but being taken to the cleaners, and with a major war ready to start, in a short 15 months, relationships built, hostages and remains back home where they belong, no more rockets or missiles being fired over Japan or anywhere else and, most importantly, no nuclear testing."Trump said this is more than has ever been accomplished with North Korea, and the “fake news” knows it, adding he expects another good meeting soon, which has much potential.The tweet came after North Korean state media reported on Thursday that leader Kim Jong-un expressed satisfaction over the results of his delegation's recent meeting with U.S. officials in Washington.