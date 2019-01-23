US, China Nuclear Envoys Hold Talks on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Top nuclear envoys of the United States and China held talks on Wednesday to discuss cooperation on North Korea's denuclearization ahead of a second U.S.-North Korea summit.The U.S. State Department said Thursday that U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou held talks in Washington to address "efforts toward advancing the final, fully verified denuclearization" of North Korea.The State Department said Special Representative Biegun shared with Vice Minister Kong the U.S.' continued commitment to making progress on the transformation of U.S.-North Korea relations and the establishment of a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, in parallel with progress on complete denuclearization.Calling the talks constructive, the department said Biegun and Kong shared recent developments in the two nations' talks with North Korea, including last week's U.S.-North Korea working-level talks in Washington.The two sides are also said to have discussed the importance of continued enforcement of UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea.