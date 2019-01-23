S. Korean Foreign Minister: Trump-Kim Talks to Bring Concrete Results

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says North Korea must make concrete pledges regarding its denuclearization in the second summit with the U.S. next month. Kang said there was “broad agreement” between Pyongyang and Washington on the timing and that a date could be announced “very soon."Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: South Korea’s foreign minister is optimistic that North Korea will agree to concrete steps to scrap its nuclear and missile programs.In an interview with Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, Minister Kang Kyung-wha revealed her assessment.[Sound bite: S. Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (English)]"So that's the challenge. But I think given the strong political will on the part of the top leaders on the two sides, the strong will on the part of my president to facilitate this and to assist us in however we can, I think we will see concrete results. I think we know, they know, the world demands concrete results."Kang is said to have stressed that the North should make concrete denuclearization pledges, specifically referring to allowing international inspections to confirm the dismantlement of its main nuclear facility.She said this has to come at the upcoming Washington-Pyongyang talks. The White House announced last week that President Donald Trump will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in late February.[Sound bite: S. Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (English)](Reporter: "Do we know when this meeting is going to be?")"I'll let the United States and North Korea announce that. It's for them to decide... I think there's broad agreement. It still awaits officialization but it could be announced very soon."Just a day earlier, North Korean media said leader Kim Jong-un instructed his officials to launch working-level preparations for his meeting with President Donald Trump.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.