Gov't Unveils Measures to Root Out Violence in Sports Field

Photo : KBS

Amid the recent series of sexual abuse allegations in South Korea's field of sports, the government has unveiled a set of measures to root out physical and sexual violence in the country's sports community.Sports Minister Do Jong-hwan said Friday that the government will revise laws to reinforce punishment for members of sports organizations who attempt to cover up or scale down sexual abuse cases, extending punishment to include prison terms.The government will establish a special team led by the National Human Rights Commission to investigate additional cases of physical and sexual violence in the field.Disciplinary action against perpetrators will be strengthened including making it mandatory to immediately suspend their duty when a case is reported.A registration system to manage individual coaches who instruct student athletes outside schools will also be introduced.The government will set up a joint public-private innovation committee to seek ways to improve the elite-centered training system in the sports community that has been cited as a cause of the violence.