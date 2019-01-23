Ex-Chief Justice Being Grilled for 1st Time Since Arrest

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae is being questioned by prosecutors for the first time since he was put behind bars early Thursday over massive power abuse allegations.Prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said on Friday that they are grilling Yang, who is the first former or sitting head of South Korea's judiciary to ever be arrested.Prosecutors are likely focusing questions on allegations that Yang, who headed the top court from 2011 to 2017, interfered in trials deemed politically sensitive to the previous Park Geun-hye administration and drew up a blacklist of judges critical of his appellate court project.Yang, who is facing more than 40 criminal charges, can be kept behind bars for up to 20 days.