Moon: Trump Never Specified S. Korea's Defense Contribution

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has refuted media reports regarding Washington's demand for Seoul's increased defense contribution, saying U.S. President Donald Trump has never specified the conditions or cost of the bilateral cost-sharing deal.Moon's spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said Friday that the president denied recent media reports that said Trump demanded Seoul increase its contribution to one-point-two billion U.S. dollars during their summit meeting last November.The two allies failed to agree on the new terms of the bilateral Special Measures Agreement to station U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula before the previous five-year deal expired on December 31st.The U.S. has reportedly demanded South Korea increase its cost-sharing to one-point-two billion dollars or over one-point-three trillion won under a one-year deal, while Seoul is not willing to pay any more than one trillion won.Under the previous agreement, Seoul's share in 2018 was set at around 856 million dollars, which is about half of the total cost.