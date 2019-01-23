Moon Appoints NEC Commissioner without Parliamentary Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has appointed a former aide as vice chairman of the country’s election watchdog.Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a statement Thursday that Moon appointed Cho Hai-ju as a commissioner of the National Election Commission(NEC).It was the first time a nominee for an NEC commissioner, which is a ministerial-level post, was appointed without a parliamentary confirmation hearing.Kim said the president had submitted a request for Cho's confirmation to parliament last year, but it failed to hold a hearing even after the legal deadline.The spokesman said the president made the appointment without a parliamentary hearing in order to abide by due legal procedures and minimize a vacuum in the operation of the election watchdog.Cho, a professor at Kookmin University, is a former member of Moon's election camp.The opposition had been against selecting a former member of the president's election campaign to the election watchdog.