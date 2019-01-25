S. Korea Urges Japan to Present Evidence to Rebut Seoul's Flyby Claim

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's military has called on Japan to present its own evidence to counter Seoul's claim that its patrol plane flew at a "threateningly" low altitude earlier this week.Defense Ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo said Friday that if Tokyo believes Seoul's photos of the flyby released on Thursday cannot serve as proof, it would have to provide evidence to explain its position.Japanese media cited a senior official discrediting the photos of the Japanese patrol plane flying 60 to 70 meters above South Korea's Daejoyeong destroyer in waters near Jeju Island on Wednesday, saying Tokyo has "proper" evidence to rebuff Seoul's position.The spokesperson said other countries also believe Japan doesn't have substantive evidence, while positively assessing South Korea's restraint in its response to Tokyo's series of flybys in recent days.She added Seoul stands by its position that the issue should be resolved through bilateral working-level talks.The latest flyby further aggravated tensions amid a lingering bilateral dispute over Seoul's naval radar operation last month.