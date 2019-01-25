Government Vows to Eradicate Abuse in Sports

Photo : KBS

Anchor: In the wake of a series of sexual abuse allegations made by athletes against their former coaches, the government has unveiled a set of measures to root out physical and sexual violence in the country's sports community.Choi You Sun has this report.Report: Sports Minister Do Jong-hwan on Friday apologized to the nation, victims and their families for failing to prevent physical and sexual violence in South Korea's sports community.His apology comes after ministers of education, sports and gender equality convened for a meeting to discuss measures to prevent and eradicate abuse in sports.The sports minister said the government will revise laws to toughen punishment for members of sports organizations who attempt to cover up or scale down sexual abuse cases, extending punishment to include prison terms.Disciplinary action against perpetrators will be strengthened including making it mandatory to immediately suspend their duty when a case is reported.The National Human Rights Commission will lead a special team commissioned for one year to conduct full-scale inspections on any form of violence in the sports community.A registration system to manage individual coaches who instruct student athletes outside schools will also be introduced.The sports minister vowed to shift the paradigm in national sports so that athletes will no longer be pushed into fierce competition for just scores and rankings while their human rights are often neglected.On that front, the government will set up a joint public-private innovation committee to seek ways to improve the elite-centered training system in the sports community that has been cited as a cause of the violence.For balanced growth of elite sports and recreational sports, the government will also consider separating the national Olympic body from the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.