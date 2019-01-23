S. Korea Again Withholds Decision on Businesspeople's Trip to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has deferred a decision on a request by South Korean businesspeople to visit North Korea to check their facilities in the closed Gaeseong Industrial Complex.Unification Ministry Deputy Spokesperson Lee Eugene told reporters on Friday that the ministry will officially inform the 179 South Korean businesspeople that the government will reserve an answer to their request until necessary conditions are met for their North Korea visit.The government had earlier put off a decision when the businesspeople had submitted on January ninth an application for a one-day trip to the North on January 16th to check the conditions of their facilities and equipment at the industrial park, which has been closed since 2016.Asked what the necessary conditions are, Lee said the matter requires not only consultations among related government agencies but also the understanding of the international community and discussions with North Korea.