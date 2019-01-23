Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Iraq Hold Talks on Bilateral Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministers of South Korea and Iraq held talks to discuss ways to develop relations of the two nations.The meeting was held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday.The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said Friday that Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Iraqi counterpart Mohamed Ali Alhakim expressed hopes that relations of their countries will further enhance following a planned visit to Baghdad by Seoul's special envoy next week.Marking the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year, President Moon Jae-in is sending his special adviser on foreign policy Han Byung-do to Iraq from Monday to Wednesday.Seeking Iraqi support for more South Korean companies to participate in the nation's reconstruction projects, Kang also promoted Seoul's efforts toward denuclearization and establishment of a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.The Iraqi foreign minister expressed hope for increased bilateral cooperation and exchanges in the areas of technology, education and healthcare.