Gov't to Increase Employment Rate for High School Graduates

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will expand support for vocational high school students in a bid to increase the number of vocational school graduates landing jobs.Following a meeting of Cabinet ministers related to social affairs on Friday, the Education Ministry said it plans to raise the employment rate for vocational school graduates from last year's 50-point-six percent to 60 percent by 2022.The government will increase job openings in public service for high school graduates to take up 20 to 30 percent of the total by 2022, and require public institutions to submit plans to hire high school graduates for government assessment.Businesses that hire high school graduates will receive various state incentives.In order to enhance support for the students, the government will assign at least one job support staff at all of some 500 vocational high schools, with an aim to increase the number of those staff who will help students find job to one-thousand by 2022.The government will also expand the number of graduates eligible for state grants after they find jobs to assist them in becoming financially and socially independent.