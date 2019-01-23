KOSPI Closes Friday Up 1.52%

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks rose Friday, bolstered by heavy foreign and institutional buying and stronger semiconductor shares.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 32-point-70 points, or one-point-52 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-177-point-73, its highest close since October tenth.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining six-point-97 points, or point-99 percent. It closed the day at 711-point-38.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened seven-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-121-point-three won.