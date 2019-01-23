Gov't to Ease Regulations on Autonomous, Hydrogen Cars

Photo : KBS News

The Transport Ministry held a meeting with auto manufacturers on Friday and pledged to sharply ease regulations related to autonomous and hydrogen-powered vehicles.Presided over by the ministry's transportation and logistics director Sohn Myung-soo, the meeting was designed to share the government policy direction and seek better communication with the industry.Officials from 24 companies attended the gathering, including Hyundai Kia Automotive Group, General Motors Korea, Ssangyong Motor, Renault Samsung Motors, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen Group, Ford and Honda Motor.The ministry promised drastic deregulation so that carmakers can actively invest in future growth engines, including commercialization of self-driving vehicles and facilitation of a hydrogen economy.The ministry also vowed to focus this year's automotive policies on safety, growth and consumer protection, and asked for cooperation from the industry.The Friday meeting was also attended by officials of the Korea Automobile Testing and Research Institute, the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association and the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association.