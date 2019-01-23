KFA Expands Probe into Former Coach's Sexual Abuse Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's football governing body has started its second-phase inspection of women's clubs after a former head coach was recently found to have been dismissed due to sexual misconduct.The Korea Football Association(KFA) said Friday that it began a probe into whether there were any sexual assault cases involving Ha Keum-jin when he coached the KFA's under-20 and the under-18 women's teams between 2014 and 2015.The governing body has recently conducted a probe into allegations that Ha sexually harassed a member of the Gyeongju Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Women's Football Club when he was head coach last September.Ha was once fired from the KFA in January 2016 for sexually harassing an employee but was later given the coaching job without any restrictions.The KFA plans to revise rules on the punishment of sex offenders in the football community and is expected to decide on disciplinary action against Ha after wrapping up the ongoing investigation.