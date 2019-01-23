N. Korean Media Outlets Criticize Sanctions

North Korean media has criticized the call for denuclearization followed by sanctions relief as dialogue efforts are in full swing ahead of the second North Korea-U.S. summit.The North's propaganda Web site “Uriminzokkiri” published an editorial on Friday. It claimed the outdated talk on sanctions is archaic and represents a failure to perceive reality.The Web site said that North Korea-U.S. negotiations have been running idle for half a year since the Singapore summit last June when the historic handshake between the two countries' leaders attracted praise and expectations.It said the deadlock in negotiations was because of the demand for denuclearization first and then the easing of sanctions.Another North Korean online propaganda outlet Arirang-Meari also carried a commentary on Friday written by an official of the Ministry of External Economic Relations who said that no sanctions will ever work on North Korea.