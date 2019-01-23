General-Rank Reserve Officers to Form Organization to Safeguard S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Some 400 general-rank reserve officers will form an organization aimed at safeguarding South Korea.The participants, which include former defense ministers, will officially launch the group at a ceremony at the Seoul Press Center on Wednesday and announce a statement to the military and the public.Key members behind the organization are known to have hosted a public discussion last November regarding the inter-Korean military agreement signed in September.One official of the group said discussions at the time were held in the name of "a group of retired general-grade officers concerned about national security."The official said the idea of forming an organization first emerged during that meeting and came to fruition.Once it launches, the group is expected to start a public fundraiser to help with the cost of stationing U.S. Forces Korea in the country.An advertisement has already appeared in some newspapers about the launch of the reserve officers' group and their fundraising plans to assist defense costs.