Tokyo Refuses to Provide Evidence over Threatening Flyby

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya says they have no intention to provide evidence to refute South Korea's statement that a Japanese patrol aircraft made a threateningly low-altitude flight close to a Korean warship.The minister told Kyodo News Agency on Friday that Seoul's disclosure of the Japanese plane's flight altitude was also not accurate.Japan's Asahi daily cited the minister as claiming that Japan has left proper records and the figures South Korea has suggested through photos are incorrect.He also reportedly called for a coolheaded and appropriate response from Seoul, stressing defense cooperation between the two countries and with the United States is essential for security in Northeast Asia.In a briefing Friday morning, Tokyo's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said he was briefed about the flight in question and said it was adequately conducted.He described South Korea’s disclosure of photos related to the incident as regrettable.Seoul's Defense Ministry released photos on Thursday to back its announcement that a day earlier the Japanese P-3 aircraft flew close to the South Korean destroyer Daejoyeong at an altitude of 60 to 70 meters and just 540 meters away.The images included radar records and infrared camera shots taken aboard the destroyer.