3rd US Soldier Identified from War Remains

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Sates has identified another soldier killed during the Korean War after his remains were recovered from North Korea last year.According to the Associated Press, the U.S. Defense Department identified Army Sergeant Frank Suliman on Tuesday last week.Suliman was a member of the Ninth Infantry Regiment, Second Infantry Division and reportedly died at a prisoner of war camp in North Korea in March 1951.He is the third U.S. soldier to be identified from 55 sets of war remains the North turned over last July as a follow-up measure to the first U.S.-North Korea summit a month earlier.Meanwhile, negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang for further repatriation of war remains are said to be stalled.