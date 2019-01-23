Moon Assesses His 20th Month in Office

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says his government has never stopped living by the spirit of the candlelight vigils against corruption under his predecessor Park Geun-hye.Moon made the remark in a meeting with the heads of the ruling Democratic Party’s regional committees without parliamentary seats at the presidential office on Friday, marking the passing of 20 months since his inauguration.The president said his government worked selflessly for the public and did its utmost to realize the candlelight wishes in real-life politics and create a country worth living in.He thanked the regional committee heads for their support of the government and the DP as well as for their services in their respective regions.