Justice Minister: Drunk Driving, Sexual Crimes Not Subject to Parole

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Park Sang-ki says he will push for measures to limit parole for habitual offenders convicted of drunk driving, fraud and sexual violence.In a meeting with reporters on Friday, Park said the government will increase the efficiency of punishment against such criminals through measures such as banning their eligibility for release on parole. He said these serious crimes can destroy not only the victims but also their family.The minister said he ordered the prosecution to seek maximum prison terms for the accused in fatal or serious traffic accidents involving alcohol or repeat drunk driving offenders.He also mentioned a similar measure he instructed last October against illegal distribution of illicit video materials, including “revenge pornography,” and warned prosecutors who do not follow through with the instruction could face disadvantages in promotion.Meanwhile, Park said the ministry is drafting a list of convicts to be given special pardons ahead of the centennial of the March First Independent Movement against Japan’s colonial rule.