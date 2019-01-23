Japan's FM Repeats Call for Talks on Forced Labor Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono has reiterated Tokyo’s demand that Seoul accept its request for talks on South Korean court rulings on forced labor issues.Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Kono said the issues are apparently becoming a source of dispute between the two countries, and he thinks South Korea will accept the call for talks based on a 1965 normalization treaty.According to an official of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Kono repeated the demand during a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, but Kang did not respond.Regarding the South Korean military's announcement that Japanese military aircraft made aggressive flights toward South Korean warships, Kono denied it and said such technical matters will be dealt with by the Japanese Defense Ministry.