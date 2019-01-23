Domestic Rights Commission to Inspect Conditions at Coal Power Plants

The National Human Rights Commission will look into the human rights conditions of workers at coal power plants nationwide following the recent death of a young subcontract worker at the Taean Thermal Power Plant in South Chungcheong Province.



The rights commission said Saturday that its standing committee meeting last week chose the coal power plant issue as one of its human rights inspection tasks for 2019.



For this project, the commission initially considered a study of foreign cases related to human rights-centered management and conflict resolution, but it eventually decided on the coal power plant situation given the urgent nature of the issue.



The commission will select agencies that will carry out the survey and determine the scale and target of the inspection.



Six other cases have been selected for this year as commission officials will also look into the human rights conditions of impoverished young people and female North Korean defectors, racial discrimination and hate crimes.