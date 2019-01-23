Bolton: US Needs Significant Sign from N. Korea on Giving up Nukes

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton has said that what the U.S. needs from North Korea is a "significant sign of a strategic decision to give up nuclear weapons."In an interview with The Washington Times published Friday, Bolton said that it is when the U.S. sees that denuclearization that the president can begin to take sanctions off.It's the first time in about a month that the security adviser, considered a hardliner within the Trump administration, has openly spoken about North Korea.In early December, Bolton said that Washington can look at removing economic sanctions when it sees "performance" from North Korea regarding denuclearization.In the latest interview, he said that global sanctions on the North should not be eased in the present stage. To China in particular, he conveyed the message to watch its border and ensure strict enforcement of sanctions.Bolton reiterated coordination with Beijing related to North Korea sanctions, saying that China has also said that it supports exerting pressure to achieve denuclearization.