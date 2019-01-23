Top Court Rules Against Disclosing Information on Military Accord with Japan

Photo : KBS News

The Supreme Court has ruled that minutes and internal review documents related to the South Korea-Japan agreement on military information protection cannot be revealed to the general public.The top court has finalized a previous ruling from an appeals trial in a case that sees a civic group filing suit against the foreign minister for the disclosure of information related to the General Security of Military Information Agreement signed with Japan.The court said that such a disclosure would expose South Korea's response strategies and Japan's positions, which can be used as negotiation leverage by other countries. The court said the disclosure could also severely damage diplomatic trust between the two sides.Seoul and Tokyo tentatively signed the GSOMIA in 2012 and the South Korean government quickly approved the accord during a closed-door Cabinet meeting in June that year.But the government withheld formally signing the agreement when it was criticized by civic groups as a shady, back-room deal.A group called The People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy requested the foreign ministry disclose the minutes showing the preparation process for signing the agreement, but the ministry refused.The group then filed a lawsuit in September 2013.The first ruling sided with the plaintiffs, but a second ruling determined that disclosing such information is not possible.