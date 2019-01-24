S. Korea's Private Consumption Grows at Steepest Pace in 7 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s private consumption increased at the sharpest pace in seven years last year.According to the Bank of Korea on Sunday, the country’s private consumption grew two-point-eight percent last year, the largest since 2011 when it posted two-point-nine percent.It is the first time in 13 years that the figure posted larger than the country’s growth domestic product, which expanded two-point-seven percent last year.The private consumption growth had remained below two percent for three straight years since 2012, but steadily recovered since to two-point-two percent in 2015 and two-point-six percent in 2017.Experts says that the domestic consumption increase, in spite of the grim job conditions last year, is attributed to rises in wages and the government’s fiscal spending.