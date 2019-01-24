Air Passengers in S. Korea Hit Record High Last Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's air passenger traffic increased to a record high last year.According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Sunday, over 117 million people used international or domestic flights in 2018, up seven-and-a-half percent from a year earlier.About 86 million people used international flight services to arrive in or depart from South Korea, up eleven-point-seven percent from a year earlier.Air passengers saw the largest growth on flights to and from China with an increase of 15-point-six percent, and the passengers flying routes to Europe, Japan and Southeast Asia also increased by around 12 percent, respectively.However, the number of passengers using domestic flights decreased by two-and-a-half percent on-year to 31 million last year, posting a decrease for the first time in five years.