Ex-Prime Minister Likely to Announce Bid for LKP Leadership Race Tuesday

Photo : KBS News

Former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn is likely to announce his bid to run in the main opposition Liberty Korea Party's election for a new leadership next month.An aide to Hwang told KBS on Sunday that the former prime minister is seriously considering making his official bid to join the race at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the party's headquarters in Seoul.The former prime minister under the impeached President Park Geun-hye joined the party on January 15th and has visited local areas including Daegu, the main stronghold for the conservative party.The opposition party is set to hold a national convention to elect its new leadership on February 27th.