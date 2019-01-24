Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

FSC Chief: S. Korea's Household Debt Growth Slowing, but Remains Burden for Economy

Write: 2019-01-27 14:00:32Update: 2019-01-27 14:06:17

FSC Chief: S. Korea's Household Debt Growth Slowing, but Remains Burden for Economy

The chief of South Korea's financial watchdog says that the growth of the nation's household debt is slowing down, but the scale of debt itself remains enormous and is putting a burden on the overall economy.

Choi Jong-ku, chairman of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), gave the assessment during a meeting with bank executives on Friday.

The FSC chief said that the nation's household debt growth,which soared to eleven-point-six percent in 2016, slowed to seven-point-six percent in 2017 and six-point-seven percent in the third quarter of last year.

However, he said the amount of the debt, which stands at 15-hundred trillion won, is pulling down private consumption and imposing a burden on the overall economy.

Choi said the government aims to slow the growth of household debt to about five percent by 2021 and to enhance loan-related regulations for risk management.

The nation's household debt to the gross domestic product ratio came to 97-point-five percent as of 2017, much higher than 67-point-three percent, the average for the member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
List

Editor's Pick