Seoul City to Expand Subway, Bus Operations during Lunar New Year Holidays

Seoul City on Sunday announced special transportation measures for the Lunar New Year holiday early next month.On the Lunar New Year on February fifth and the next day, the city government will expand operations of subway trains and intra-city buses into 2 a.m. the next day.During the holiday period, the city will also increase the number of inter-city and long-distance buses departing from Seoul to local areas by an average of 720 a day, transporting 40-thousand additional passengers a day.The city said it will also strengthen a crackdown on illegal parking around train stations and bus terminals and taxi drivers refusing to accept passengers during the holiday.