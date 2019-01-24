Prosecution Likely to Indict Scandal-ridden Judges Collectively

Photo : KBS News

The prosecution will reportedly indict judges involved in a judicial power abuse scandal collectively next month after indicting key figures first.According to the legal community on Sunday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office will put on trial first former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae and two former chiefs of the top court's National Court Administration before February 12th.The prosecution is reportedly considering selecting other judges who will face trial and indicting them collectively by the end of next month.As many as about 100 former and incumbent judges were investigated for their alleged involvement in the power abuse scandal, but the prosecution is reportedly leaning toward minimizing the number of judges who will be indicted after Yang's arrest.