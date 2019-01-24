Chinese President Xi Watches N. Korean Art Troupe's Performance in Beijing

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife watched a performance by a North Korean art troupe in Beijing on Sunday in a demonstration of close ties between the two countries ahead of a second summit between the North and the U.S.According to China Central Television on Monday, Xi and Peng Liyuan watched the performance at the National Center for Performing Arts in Beijing at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Xi was accompanied by China's top officials including Foreign Minister Wang Yi.The North Korean art troupe, led by Ri Su-yong, vice chairman of the ruling party's Central Committee, arrived in Beijing last Thursday and staged a performance for a second day on Sunday.The Chinese president told Ri that the troupe's visit and performance mark an important event of cultural exchanges between China and North Korea that enhance bilateral ties and celebrate the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.