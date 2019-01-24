LKP Leadership Race Heats up

Photo : YONHAP News

Major candidates are set to announce their bids for the main opposition Liberty Korea Party's(LKP) new leadership this week.Former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn will reportedly make his official bid on Tuesday, while former LKP Chairman Hong Joon-pyo and former Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon will likely follow suit on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.Reps. Kim Jin-tae, Ahn Sang-soo and Joo Ho-young have already joined the race, while Reps. Shim Jae-cheol and Chung Woo-taik will declare their bids on Thursday.However, neither Hwang nor Oh are qualified to compete in the race under the party's regulations. Only party members who paid their fees for at least three months after joining the party are eligible. Hwang and Oh joined the party in the middle of this month and late November last year.They hope the interim party leadership will waive the regulations for them to join the race. Hwang and Oh enjoy strong support from conservatives in polls asking about the 2022 presidential election.The LKP plans to elect its new leadership and supreme council members at a national convention scheduled for February 27th at the KINTEX Convention Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.