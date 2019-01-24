Sanctions Exemption Granted for DMZ Excavation Project

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council(UNSC) has reportedly granted a sanctions exemption for an inter-Korean project to excavate Korean War remains in the Demilitarized Zone.According to a diplomatic source on Monday, the UNSC made the decision last week as Seoul sought the exemption for its plan to bring mine clearing equipment into the communist state for the excavation project.The Koreas plan to carry out the project in Arrowhead Ridge, a notorious battle site of the Korean War, from April to October under last year's bilateral military accord aimed at reducing tensions, preventing accidental clashes and building trust.Meanwhile, the government is still awaiting the UN's decision on its request for a sanctions exemption to bring equipment into North Korea for an inter-Korean inspection of roads inside the North.Seoul and Washington reached a consensus over the sanctions exemptions during their "working-group" meeting on January 17th.