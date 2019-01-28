UNSC Grants Sanctions Exemptions for Inter-Korean Excavation Project

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The UN Security Council has granted a sanctions exemption for an inter-Korean project to excavate Korean War remains in the Demilitarized Zone.Lee Bo-kyung has this story.Report: According to a diplomatic source on Monday, the UN Security Council(UNSC) decided to exempt the inter-Korean excavation project from its sanctions last week.The move will enable Seoul to bring mine clearing equipment into the communist state after consultations with Pyongyang.The Koreas plan to carry out the project in Arrowhead Ridge, located in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, a notorious battle site of the Korean War, from April first to October 31st.The excavation project is a key part of a military deal signed during the inter-Korean summit held in Pyongyang last September, aimed at reducing tensions in the border area, preventing accidental clashes and building trust.Meanwhile, the Seoul government is still awaiting the UN's decision on its request for a similar sanctions waiver to bring equipment into North Korea for an inter-Korean inspection of roads inside the North.Last month, the two Koreas conducted a joint on-site survey of roads in the eastern parts of North Korea, but without proper equipment due to the UN sanctions against the North.Seoul filed for a waiver with the Security Council for the projects after discussing the matter with Washington and reaching a consensus over the sanctions exemptions during their "working-group" meeting on January 17th.The UNSC had granted similar sanctions exemptions in November and December last year for an inter-Korean joint inspection of railways in the North and a symbolic groundbreaking ceremony for the two Koreas’ project to modernize and reconnect cross-border railways and roads.The Unification Ministry in Seoul said Monday that it believes the UNSC’s sanctions waiver for the excavation project will positively affect other South-North projects.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.