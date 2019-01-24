Korean Comedy Film 'Extreme Job' Draws 3 Million Viewers on 5th Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean comedy film "Extreme Job" has surpassed three million in ticket sales on the fifth day of its release.According to box-office figures from the Korean Film Council on Monday, the film topped two million in attendance on Saturday and the cumulative ticket sales came to three-point-12 million as of Sunday.Released last Wednesday, the movie exceeded one million in attendance on its third day of run and two million on the fourth day.The film hit the three million mark on the fifth day, five days faster than "Miracle in Cell No. 7," the top-selling Korean comedy film of all time. The record is also one day faster than megahit films "Veteran" and "The Thieves," which drew over ten million moviegoers.The comedy film, starring Ryu Seung-ryong and Lee Ha-nee, is about a team of narcotic detectives who go undercover inside a fried chicken shop to crack down on an organized crime ring.