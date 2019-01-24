'Prosecution Poorly Probed Illegal Surveillance Suspicions During Lee Myung-bak Gov't'

Photo : YONHAP News

A committee under the Justice Ministry says prosecutors, during the Lee Myung-bak administration, had passively carried out a probe on suspicions the top office conducted illegal surveillance of civilians.The committee charged with shedding light on past cases in which the prosecution is suspected of having abused its power or violated human rights made the remark on Sunday.The committee said a fact-finding group, comprising prosecutors from the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, had reached the conclusion. The committee said the group found that the prosecution was very passive in probing those in power even though allegations surfaced that the presidential and prime minister’s offices, during the Lee Myung-bak administration, conducted a large-scale illegal surveillance of civilians.Based on those findings, the committee advised the Justice Ministry and the prosecution to come up with measures to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.The fact-finding group, however, was not able to shed light on whether the top office had been involved in covering up the illegal surveillance effort.Allegations that the Lee government conducted illegal surveillance of civilians first surfaced in June 2010 when then opposition Democratic Party raised suspicions.