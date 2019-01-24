Another Korean Victim of Japan's Wartime Sex Slavery Dies

Photo : YONHAP News

Another elderly victim of Japan's sexual slavery during World War Two has died.The Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan said Monday that the victim identified by her surname Lee died aged 94 earlier in the day.Lee was kidnapped by Japanese soldiers at the age of 17 in 1942, when she was returning home from work at a factory.She was then transferred to Manchuria where she was forced to work as a sex slave in military brothels for Japanese soldiers.The group said Lee returned to her home country on a smuggling vessel after the war ended and lived the remainder of her life in guilt and feeling her life had been violated.Lee's death leaves the number of registered surviving victims in the country at 24.