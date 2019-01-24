S. Korea's First Artificial Rain Experiment Fails

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's first artificial rain experiment over the Yellow Sea has generated no tangible outcome.The Korea Meteorological Administration and the Environment Ministry said Monday that silver iodide dispersed from an airplane last Friday over the sea about 100 kilometers west of Gunsan in North Jeolla Province failed to increase precipitation.Officials said while the size of the precipitation particles increased in the clouds, no rain or snow was detected from the weather ship or terrestrial observatories.Researchers, however, will analyze whether the experiment caused the increased size of the particles in the clouds and a weak misty rain spotted from a mobile observation vehicle in Yeonggwang, South Jeolla Province.The final results of the experiment will be announced after further analysis in late February. The government plans to conduct 14 more artificial rain experiments this year.