S. Korea Expects UNSC's Sanctions Exemption to Positively Affect Other S-N Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry says it believes that the UN Security Council’s decision to exempt sanctions for an inter-Korea project to excavate Korean War remains in the Demilitarized Zone will positively affect other South-North projects.Ministry Spokesman Baik Tae-hyun revealed the assessment during a news briefing on Monday.He said procedures for sanctions exemption are under way for inter-Korean projects that South Korea and the U.S. had formed a consensus on during their working group talks on January 17th, adding that results of the efforts to secure the exemption are coming out.Baik said Seoul will exert efforts so that projects that have secured sanctions exemptions will be carried out swiftly.Baik also talked about the video reunions of separated families that were scheduled for the Lunar New Year holidays. The spokesman said Seoul and Washington have been closely discussing the issue since late last year, adding that Seoul will continuously work to have the reunions take place as soon as possible.In addition, Baik said the government is exerting multilateral efforts to secure the swift release of South Koreans abducted by or detained in North Korea.