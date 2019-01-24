Menu Content

Politics

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo Meets US Ambassador

Write: 2019-01-28 15:08:22Update: 2019-01-28 15:12:07

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo met U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris on Monday. 

A ministry official confirmed the closed-door meeting at the ministry headquarters in Seoul. 

Details of their discussions are not known, but they are said to have exchanged views on recent low-altitude flybys by Japanese patrol planes near South Korean warships among other matters. 

A government official said they discussed various pending issues, including the two nations' defense cost-sharing. 

Jeong on Saturday visited the Navy's Fleet Command where he instructed stern action against Japan, calling the flybys "a serious provocation."
