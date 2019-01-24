Leaders of S. Korea, Qatar Discuss Expanding Bilateral Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and Qatar discussed expanding economic ties and promoting bilateral cooperation during summit talks in Seoul on Monday.Welcoming Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the first head of state to visit his office this year, President Moon Jae-in highlighted their deepened economic cooperation that has increased their combined trade volume to 17 billion U.S. dollars.The two leaders discussed ways to expand cooperation in the areas of transportation, infrastructure, health care, agriculture and fisheries.Moon expressed hope that their joint liquified natural gas-based energy initiatives would expand to reach Seoul's new industries, including the smart grid.The emir expressed hope that his visit can help elevate the bilateral relationship, adding Doha plans to seek Seoul's support in preparing for the 2022 World Cup, citing its experience in hosting big international sports events.On the subject of football, Moon congratulated Qatar on advancing to the semifinals at the 2019 Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup and wished for Qatar's successful hosting of the 2022 World Cup.