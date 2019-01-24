Abe to Seek Normalizing Ties with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he wants to hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and pursue normalizing bilateral relations with Pyongyang.Prime Minister Abe on Monday held a policy speech at the Diet on Monday, saying he will not lose any opportunity to resolve the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by the North.While noting that he would leave behind what he called the unfortunate past with the North, Abe also said he will closely cooperate with the international community to that end, including South Korea and the U.S.However, during his speech, the Japanese prime minister did not specifically discuss Seoul-Tokyo relations amid deteriorating bilateral ties over the current radar row and the issue of compensating Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.