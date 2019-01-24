No Decision Made on Japan's Participation in Maritime Exercise in Korea

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's Defense Ministry says Japan's participation in a multinational maritime exercise in waters off South Korea's southeastern city of Busan in April has yet to be decided.Ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo said Monday that participation of all the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus, including the U.S. and Japan, will be decided in late February.South Korea and Singapore will be co-hosting the anti-piracy and maritime exercises that will start in waters off Busan and move all the way to Singapore from April 29th to May 13th.Amid the continuing military spat between Seoul and Tokyo, Japan is reportedly reviewing partially boycotting the exercise.Meanwhile, the spokesperson said the issue of Japan's recent flybys near South Korean warships will be raised at the working-level dialogue of the biennial Western Pacific Naval Symposium in April.