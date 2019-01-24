Economy
KOSPI Edges down Monday
Write: 2019-01-28 15:48:39 / Update: 2019-01-28 15:51:09
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) inched down point-43 point, or point-02 percent, on Monday. It closed the day at two-thousand-177-point-30.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, gaining two-point-88 points, or point-40 percent, to close at 714-point-26.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-117-point-seven won.
2019-01-24
2019-01-23
2019-01-22