Economy KOSPI Edges down Monday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) inched down point-43 point, or point-02 percent, on Monday. It closed the day at two-thousand-177-point-30.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, gaining two-point-88 points, or point-40 percent, to close at 714-point-26.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-117-point-seven won.