Land Ministry Launches Support Team on Balanced Nat'l Development

Photo : KBS News

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Monday that it will launch a task force to support balanced national development and seek more efficient implementation of related policies.The move is a follow-up to a revised enforcement ordinance for the Special Act on Balanced National Development last September.The support team will serve to establish a tight-knit cooperative system among related agencies, including the Land Ministry, the Presidential Committee for Balanced National Development, local governments and state-run and provincial think tanks.The ministry will also install a support center on balanced national development that will assist in research activities necessary for making related policies.The support center will be in charge of surveys, studies and consulting connected to balanced development policy measures such as those concerning innovative cities.