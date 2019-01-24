Parties in Deadlock over Election Watchdog Official's Appointment

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties remain deadlocked over President Moon Jae-in's appointment of an election watchdog official without a confirmation hearing and a series of allegations made against the government and ruling party lawmakers.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) is staging a sit-in at the National Assembly for the fifth consecutive day on Monday, calling on the National Election Commission's new commissioner Cho Hai-ju to step down.The LKP has also decided to boycott the Assembly's extraordinary session in February to protest the appointment of Cho.The opposition parties had refused to hold a confirmation hearing for Cho over concerns about his political neutrality as he had worked in Moon's election camp.The LKP is also calling for a parliamentary probe, hearings and a special prosecutor's probe into recent whistle-blowing within the government and alleged irregularities by ruling Democratic Party lawmakers.But the ruling party is not responding to the calls, refusing to make any comments on allegations against its lawmaker Seo Young-kyo and former Rep. Sohn Hye-won.The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party is criticizing both major parties for paralyzing the parliament, suggesting the two sides seek an agreement to break the deadlock before the Lunar New Year holiday next week.